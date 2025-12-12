'Mommy doesn't remember...': Richa Chadha on returning to work post-motherhood

Actor Richa Chadha recently opened up about the challenges she faced in returning to work after a long hiatus. In a candid Instagram post , she shared her emotional, physical, and professional struggles during this period. Chadha revealed that she returned to work on Sunday after almost two years.

Work return 'My body, my mind, wasn't ready at all' She admitted that she wanted to return to her work life sooner. "As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind, wasn't ready at all," she wrote in her post. "But other than these tangible issues, I have had to deal with deep professional betrayals from close quarters."

Identity crisis Chadha's struggle with identity and industry ethics Chadha also spoke about the disorienting experience of losing touch with her former self. She wrote, "If it takes a village to raise a child. It takes amazing support to help the mom cuz mommy doesn't remember who she was." "The mental recovery from it took longer than I hoped." On industry ethics, she said, "I have learned that in the industry, a rare few have ethics and courage." "Most people operate from such deep-seated inferiority complexes."

Social media critique Chadha's critique of social media pressures and industry standards Chadha also criticized the pressure on public figures to constantly create content for social media. She wrote, "Everyone tells you to post more, create more 'content,' but I am not employed by SM. I have a life." "And I have been so afraid to share the littlest snippet from it, lest I receive podcast invites to 'talk about it,' with cameras rolling, zooming in to every tear."