LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mommy doesn't remember...': Richa Chadha on returning to work post-motherhood
Summarize
'Mommy doesn't remember...': Richa Chadha on returning to work post-motherhood
Richa Chadha shares her struggles with returning to work

'Mommy doesn't remember...': Richa Chadha on returning to work post-motherhood

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 12, 2025
05:57 pm
What's the story

Actor Richa Chadha recently opened up about the challenges she faced in returning to work after a long hiatus. In a candid Instagram post, she shared her emotional, physical, and professional struggles during this period. Chadha revealed that she returned to work on Sunday after almost two years.

Work return

'My body, my mind, wasn't ready at all'

She admitted that she wanted to return to her work life sooner. "As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind, wasn't ready at all," she wrote in her post. "But other than these tangible issues, I have had to deal with deep professional betrayals from close quarters."

Identity crisis

Chadha's struggle with identity and industry ethics

Chadha also spoke about the disorienting experience of losing touch with her former self. She wrote, "If it takes a village to raise a child. It takes amazing support to help the mom cuz mommy doesn't remember who she was." "The mental recovery from it took longer than I hoped." On industry ethics, she said, "I have learned that in the industry, a rare few have ethics and courage." "Most people operate from such deep-seated inferiority complexes."

Social media critique

Chadha's critique of social media pressures and industry standards

Chadha also criticized the pressure on public figures to constantly create content for social media. She wrote, "Everyone tells you to post more, create more 'content,' but I am not employed by SM. I have a life." "And I have been so afraid to share the littlest snippet from it, lest I receive podcast invites to 'talk about it,' with cameras rolling, zooming in to every tear."

Digital nostalgia

Chadha's nostalgia for simpler times on social media

Chadha also expressed her nostalgia for a simpler time on social media, when sharing did not require performance or branding. She wrote, "I miss the days when IG used to be a place where you uploaded photos of what you ate and other mundane things...WHY MUST I TRY TO SELL SOMETHING TO YOU." She ended her note with "Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai, par har insaan bikau nahi hota." Meanwhile, Chadha recently turned producer with Girls Will Be Girls.