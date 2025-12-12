Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' finally drops on OTT

Sister Midnight tells the story of Uma (Apte), a bride who is uprooted from her small village to a crowded Mumbai chawl due to an arranged marriage. As she struggles to find happiness in her marriage, she undergoes a bizarre and sinister transformation. The film's unique blend of black comedy, feminist critique, and surreal horror elements has been widely appreciated by critics.

Actor's portrayal

Apte's performance and film's impact on Indian cinema

Apte's portrayal of Uma has been described as the standout performance in Sister Midnight. Critics have praised her physicality and ability to convey seething anger and solitude with minimal dialogue. The film's striking cinematography, which captures working-class Mumbai in stylized, claustrophobic lighting with bright colors and noirish shadows, has also received acclaim. It is being hailed as a landmark in contemporary independent Hindi-language cinema.