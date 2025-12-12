Kerala actor rape case: 6 sentenced to 20 years 

The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court sentenced gangster Pulsar Suni and five others to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and sexual assault case on Friday. The minimum sentence for gang rape is 20 years. All six convicts were also fined ₹50,000 each, with an additional fine of ₹1 lakh imposed on Suni under Section 67A of the IT Act for recording the sexual assault on video. The survivor will be compensated by ₹5L.

Court's statement 'Supreme violation of a woman's dignity': Judge Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese called the assault a "supreme violation of the dignity of a woman." She added, "While punishment must act as a deterrent, the sensational nature of the case 'cannot influence the mind of the court.'" The judge also directed investigating officer Baiju Paulose to ensure proper handling and preservation of the memory card containing visuals from the assault.

Emotional pleas Convicts sought leniency, citing personal circumstances Before the sentencing, the convicts made emotional appeals for leniency. Suni said he had no one to look after his sick mother. Martin Antony broke down in court and claimed he had never committed any crime. He also said that his old parents were unwell and depended on him financially. Manikandan claimed he had no part in the conspiracy and that his wife and two kids relied on him alone.

Legal proceedings Prosecution sought maximum punishment for convicts The prosecution demanded the maximum possible sentence for the convicts, not less than 20 years, and extendable to life imprisonment. Public Prosecutor Aja Kumar argued that the judgment should serve as a warning to society. He cited the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case (Nirbhaya case) as a precedent where all accused in a gang rape received equal punishment.