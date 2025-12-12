Next Article
'Stranger Things 5' Volume 2 drops soon: Episode titles and directors revealed
Entertainment
Get ready, Stranger Things fans—Volume 2 of Season 5 lands on Netflix December 25.
Ross Duffer just shared the episode titles and directors in a quick Instagram update, building excitement for the final stretch of this hit series.
What to expect from the new episodes
The lineup kicks off with "Shock Jock," directed by Frank Darabont.
Next is "Escape from Camazotz," with longtime collaborator Shawn Levy making his franchise return—this episode promises some powerful emotional moments.
The season wraps up with "The Bridge," co-directed by the Duffer Brothers and Levy—expect this penultimate chapter to bring all the feels.
Release schedule
All three new episodes arrive December 25, with the series finale dropping December 31.
Mark your calendars!