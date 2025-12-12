'Single Papa': Aisha Ahmed praises co-star Kunal Kemmu's 'effortless energy'
Netflix's latest series, Single Papa, is making headlines for its unique storyline and impressive cast. One of the actors who is generating a lot of interest is Aisha Ahmed, who plays a pivotal role in the show. The trailer only gives us a brief look at her character; the makers have kept most details under wraps. The series also stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role.
Role significance
Ahmed's character is crucial to the show's emotional depth
According to insiders, Ahmed's character is vital to the emotional depth of Single Papa. Bollywood Hungama quoted her saying, "Working with Kunal was a wonderful experience, he's incredibly supportive and brings such effortless energy to every scene." "And what I truly appreciated was that even though both Shashank and Kunal are far more senior, there was never any hierarchy on display." "On set or off it, we were all treated as equals, and that...made Single Papa a genuinely fun...project."
Show synopsis
'Single Papa' explores the chaos of Indian family life
Single Papa revolves around the Gehlot family, a quirky clan dealing with the everyday craziness of Indian family life. The story centers on Gaurav "Guggu" Gehlot (Kemmu), who makes an unconventional choice to adopt a child while still navigating adulthood. This decision triggers a series of funny moments, adding chaos and drama to the Gehlot household. Meanwhile, the series also stars Manoj Pahwa, Prajakta Koli, and Neha Dhupia.