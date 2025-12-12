'Single Papa': Aisha Ahmed praises co-star Kunal Kemmu's 'effortless energy'

Role significance

Ahmed's character is crucial to the show's emotional depth

According to insiders, Ahmed's character is vital to the emotional depth of Single Papa. Bollywood Hungama quoted her saying, "Working with Kunal was a wonderful experience, he's incredibly supportive and brings such effortless energy to every scene." "And what I truly appreciated was that even though both Shashank and Kunal are far more senior, there was never any hierarchy on display." "On set or off it, we were all treated as equals, and that...made Single Papa a genuinely fun...project."