'Wake Up Dead...' review: Daniel Craig-starrer is fun, but overlong

The much-awaited thriller, Wake Up Dead Man, is the third part in Rian Johnson's Knives Out series. Released on Netflix on Friday, it stars a large ensemble comprising Daniel Craig , Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin , Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jeremy Renner , among others. Intriguing, cerebral, and extremely well-shot, Wake Up Dead Man is always watchable, but suffers due to pacing issues.

Plot Once again, there is one murder, many suspects The film follows Jud Duplenticy (O'Connor), a boxing champion turned priest, who is sent to a rural ministry after a fight at his previous parish. There, he finds Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin), a mercurial church leader with immense control over the local community. When Jefferson is found dead with a weapon seemingly connected to Jud, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) arrives to solve the crime.

#1 O'Connor and Craig steal the show and how! O' Connor enjoys the most screentime and does complete justice to this author-backed part. Craig, meanwhile, enters the film a few minutes after the crime, and immediately commands attention with his signature charisma and panache. He also gets the best dialogues. After describing Jefferson's murder as the "perfectly impossible crime" with only few clues, he assures everyone, "I'm incapable of not solving a crime."

#2 Features an interesting mix of characters The best part about the Knives Out films is that they're all standalone stories and always feature an interesting mix of actors. This time, too, it entertains us with a fascinating group, though the ever-dependable Scott remains terribly underutilized. Separately, the film asks you to sit up, put your gray matter to work, churn out your theories, and find out: Who killed Jefferson?

#3 Characters take precedence over the unexciting mystery As the film progresses at its leisurely pace, it becomes evident that the characters are far more interesting than the central mystery. Jud's intense arguments with Jefferson and his struggle to gather himself during the investigation play out remarkably well. Additionally, Scott, who plays a writer named Lee Ross, and Cailee Spaeny, who essays a cellist, are particularly interesting to watch.

#4 Stunning cinematography, but slow pacing Like Netflix's recent film Frankenstein, Wake Up Dead Man is always stunning, gorgeous to look at. Cinematographer Steve Yedlin's frames draw you in, and the film slowly and steadily builds atmospheric tension and a somber mood. On the flip side, it feels extremely sluggish and weary in parts; the mystery isn't thrilling enough to keep you hooked, and the resolution is awkwardly rushed.