Scottish actor-comedian Stanley Baxter dies at 99
Stanley Baxter, the celebrated Scottish actor and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. Born in Glasgow in 1926, he was a prominent figure on British TV for many decades. His career spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s and included numerous hit series, acting roles, and regular appearances in pantomimes.
Career beginnings
Baxter began his career in Scottish theaters during the 1940s, eventually finding success in variety theater, according to the BBC. His big break came with the comedy sketch show On The Bright Side, where he first showcased one of his most famous sketches, Parliamo Glasgow. This led to further opportunities and solidified his status as a beloved entertainer in Britain.
Television legacy
Baxter's most famous work came with The Stanley Baxter Show, which debuted on the BBC in 1963. The show was a massive success before moving to London Weekend Television (LWT) in 1973 with The Stanley Baxter Picture Show. He played multiple roles in parodies of films and television on this show, winning several BAFTAs for his performances.
Final years
Baxter continued his television career with The Stanley Baxter Series in 1981, before returning to the BBC later in the decade. He also had a role in the kids' show Mr Majeika before retiring from television in 1990. Despite his retirement, he continued to perform as a pantomime dame in Scotland for several more years. May he rest in peace.