Radhika Apte criticizes Bollywood's portrayal of women in romantic films
What's the story
Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has criticized the representation of women in Hindi romantic films. Speaking to Zoom, she said these portrayals had a significant impact on her during her formative years. "I spent my entire college time thinking that I was not pretty and my body wasn't correct enough...because I didn't fit into a lot of things," she said.
Film critique
Apte's criticism of romantic film trends
Apte further criticized the trends in romantic films, where women were shown as being chased after initially rejecting advances from men. "The whole trend of romantic films where saying no to boys was cool and then being chased was cool...and how the women were treated...it affected me a lot." "Then obviously, luckily, you question everything, and you realize it's all rubbish, but it does have a huge effect." "I think there's some responsibility you have...you cannot separate yourself from politics."
Influence acknowledgment
Apte's views on influence and responsibility
Apte acknowledged the powerful influence of cinema and cricket in India. She stressed that public figures must understand their responsibility. "Whether you're a small actor like me or a huge star, it doesn't matter. You have influence, and there comes a responsibility with it." "People's lives are sometimes shaped by tiny things you say, or you don't say...I went through a lot of ups and downs because of the actors...I admired." Meanwhile, Apte's Saali Mohabbat is now streaming on Zee5.