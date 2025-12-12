Radhika Apte criticizes Bollywood's portrayal of women in romantic films

Film critique

Apte's criticism of romantic film trends

Apte further criticized the trends in romantic films, where women were shown as being chased after initially rejecting advances from men. "The whole trend of romantic films where saying no to boys was cool and then being chased was cool...and how the women were treated...it affected me a lot." "Then obviously, luckily, you question everything, and you realize it's all rubbish, but it does have a huge effect." "I think there's some responsibility you have...you cannot separate yourself from politics."