Neha Dhupia says doing 'Roadies' was a brave decision

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her journey on the popular reality show Roadies. Speaking to Mid-Day, she said that choosing to be a part of the show was a bold move for her, as she was known for mainstream cinema at that time. "I was doing mainstream cinema and worked with renowned directors like Priyadarshan and Anees Bazmee ."

Career shift Dhupia's unconventional choice and its impact Dhupia acknowledged that many believed mainstream stars wouldn't participate in reality shows. "Most people at that time would have thought that a mainstream actress does not do reality shows. But that decision paid off for me." "I know that a lot of people were approached then, and I am glad they picked me."

Social initiatives 'I've been on 'Roadies.' There's no washroom ever...' Meanwhile, Dhupia has been vocal about menstrual health and gender equality in the film industry. She launched the Go Flo Run initiative to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. "I've been on Roadies. There's no washroom ever. But you work around it by finding the closest place or talking to production." "I just initiate conversations around more hygienic places for all women on set. So that's how you change the narrative."