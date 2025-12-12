Red Sea Festival's special award goes to first Rohingya-language film

The fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia , concluded with an awards ceremony on Thursday night. The event was headlined by Akio Fujimoto's Lost Land, which won the prestigious Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film. This marks a significant achievement as Lost Land is the first feature film in the Rohingya language. The film had its world premiere at Venice earlier this year and won the Special Jury Prize there.

Film's theme 'Lost Land' tells story of Rohingya refugees Lost Land narrates the harrowing tale of two young siblings who escape persecution in Myanmar and embark on a dangerous journey to reunite with their uncle in Malaysia. Sean Baker, head of the feature jury, presented the Golden Yusr to Fujimoto and described the film as one that "confronts the plight of displaced children with unflinching empathy and poetic urgency." The award also comes with a cash prize of $100K.

Other awards 'All That's Left of You' won silver Yusr The Silver Yusr for Feature Film was awarded to All That's Left of You by Palestinian director Cherien Dabis. The film chronicles three generations of a Palestinian family dealing with displacement yet holding onto the hope of returning home. Best Actor went to George Khabbaz for his performance in Yunan, while Seo Su-Bin was named Best Actress for her role in The World of Love.