Saudi Arabia selects women-centric drama 'Hijra' as its Oscar contender

Film's theme

Here's what happens in 'Hijra'

Hijra tells the story of 12-year-old Janna, who embarks on a pilgrimage to Mecca with her strict grandmother Sitti and rebellious sister Sarah. The journey takes an unexpected turn when Sarah goes missing, leading Janna and Sitti on a desperate search across Saudi Arabia. The film unravels secrets from Sitti's past, providing her with a chance for redemption. Ameen has called the film an exploration of "the quiet revolutions of women in motion."