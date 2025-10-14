Saudi Arabia selects women-centric drama 'Hijra' as its Oscar contender
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has officially selected Hijra, a film by Shahad Ameen, as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. The announcement was made by the Saudi Film Commission on Tuesday. The movie had its world premiere in Venice's Spotlight sidebar in September and bagged the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.
Film's theme
Here's what happens in 'Hijra'
Hijra tells the story of 12-year-old Janna, who embarks on a pilgrimage to Mecca with her strict grandmother Sitti and rebellious sister Sarah. The journey takes an unexpected turn when Sarah goes missing, leading Janna and Sitti on a desperate search across Saudi Arabia. The film unravels secrets from Sitti's past, providing her with a chance for redemption. Ameen has called the film an exploration of "the quiet revolutions of women in motion."
Director's history
Ameen previously represented Saudi Arabia at the Oscars
Ameen is one of the most prominent female voices in Saudi cinema, especially after the country lifted its 35-year cinema ban in late 2017. She had previously represented Saudi Arabia at the Oscars with her debut feature Scales in 2020. Hijra was produced by the Iraqi Independent Film Center along with Jeddah-based companies, Bite Ameen, and Ideation Studios, supported by several funds, including Red Sea Fund and Ithra Film Fund.