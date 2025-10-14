Gulshan on 'Kantara's effect on his career and popularity
Gulshan Devaiah is experiencing significant attention due to the success of his film, Kantara Chapter 1. The movie has crossed ₹635 crore globally and received widespread acclaim, as per Sacnilk. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the film's impact on his career and expressed surprise at his sudden rise in popularity on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars list.
On career impact of 'Kantara'
Devaiah acknowledged that the success of Kantara Chapter 1 could have a significant impact on his career. He said, "I am sure this kind of attention does make a difference in terms of a career, so it is much more important in terms of what it can tangibly give you, like projects or deals." "Remuneration aur profile thoda improve hoga (my work profile and remuneration will increase)," he added.
Devaiah jokes about his IMDb ranking
Devaiah humorously revealed that his IMDb ranking has jumped over 200 places since the release of Kantara Chapter 1. He joked, "Jaise 213 se 22 mein jump kiya maine. Toh main kuch aise thoda bikini shoot karunga toh shayad main aur upar mein jaunga (I jumped from 213 to 22 in IMDb. Maybe if I do a bikini shoot, I will climb further)." He also expressed surprise at outranking popular actors like Mrunal Thakur and Triptii Dimri on the list.
On why he doesn't see Kannada cinema debut as homecoming
Although Devaiah started his career in Hindi films, he considers Kannada his mother tongue as he was born in Karnataka. However, he doesn't see his debut in Kannada cinema as a homecoming. "I am from Karnataka, but I belong to cinema. The moment I started doing cinema, that was my homecoming," he explained. Kantara Chapter 1 has been a pan-India success, grossing over ₹540.3 crore across the country, per Sacnilk.