Gulshan on 'Kantara's effect on his career and popularity

Gulshan Devaiah is experiencing significant attention due to the success of his film, Kantara Chapter 1 . The movie has crossed ₹635 crore globally and received widespread acclaim, as per Sacnilk. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the film's impact on his career and expressed surprise at his sudden rise in popularity on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars list.

Career impact On career impact of 'Kantara' Devaiah acknowledged that the success of Kantara Chapter 1 could have a significant impact on his career. He said, "I am sure this kind of attention does make a difference in terms of a career, so it is much more important in terms of what it can tangibly give you, like projects or deals." "Remuneration aur profile thoda improve hoga (my work profile and remuneration will increase)," he added.

IMDb surprise Devaiah jokes about his IMDb ranking Devaiah humorously revealed that his IMDb ranking has jumped over 200 places since the release of Kantara Chapter 1. He joked, "Jaise 213 se 22 mein jump kiya maine. Toh main kuch aise thoda bikini shoot karunga toh shayad main aur upar mein jaunga (I jumped from 213 to 22 in IMDb. Maybe if I do a bikini shoot, I will climb further)." He also expressed surprise at outranking popular actors like Mrunal Thakur and Triptii Dimri on the list.