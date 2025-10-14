DMK ally demands ban on 'Bigg Boss Tamil'

Velmurugan further alleged that the show is attempting to "destroy the future of students." He expressed his discontent with certain scenes on the show, stating, "Disgusting body movements, kissing scenes, and bedroom scenes which can't be viewed along with a mature girl or children are being shown." The MLA also claimed that sexual scenes have not been shown until now.

Protest warning

Will stage protest if demands not met

Velmurugan has threatened to stage a major protest inside the Bigg Boss arena and Vijay Television if his demands are not met. He said, "I have approached the Speaker with an attention-seeking motion." "If the Speaker does not admit the motion for discussion and if the Chief Minister, IT and Broadcast departments do not ban it, we will conduct a major protest." Meanwhile, new episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 are streaming on JioHotstar.