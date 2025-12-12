'Rahu Ketu's vibrant posters revealed

Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' posters promise cosmic-level chaos

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:06 pm Dec 12, 202504:06 pm

What's the story

Zee Studios and BLive Productions have unveiled the character posters for their upcoming fantasy-comedy film Rahu Ketu. The vibrant visuals introduce fans to the lead trio of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey. The quirky tone suggests that the movie will revolve around surprising twists where actions, consequences, and celestial collide.