Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' posters promise cosmic-level chaos
What's the story
Zee Studios and BLive Productions have unveiled the character posters for their upcoming fantasy-comedy film Rahu Ketu. The vibrant visuals introduce fans to the lead trio of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey. The quirky tone suggests that the movie will revolve around surprising twists where actions, consequences, and celestial collide.
Character details
Samrat, Sharma, Pandey's characters in 'Rahu Ketu'
Each character in Rahu Ketu has been designed with a unique flair. Samrat's character poster reads, "Ye hain Ketu, jinke aane se badlegi paapiyo ki dasha aur disha!" Pandey's poster reads, "Meenu Taxi ke sapne bade hain, lekin uski zindagi mein #RahuKetu khade hain!" While Sharma's caption says, "Aa gaye hain Rahu...jo todenge sabke paapon ka ghada!"
Song release
'Madira' song out now
The filmmakers of Rahu Ketu recently dropped the film's first track, Madira. The upbeat dance number features Pandey in a glamorous avatar, grooving with Samrat and Sharma. Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu also stars Amit Sial, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, and Manurishi Chadha in key roles. Rahu Ketu is slated for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.