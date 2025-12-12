Garg died on September 19

Zubeen Garg death case: SIT files 3,500-page charge sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has submitted its charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati, Assam. The 3,500-page document, along with supporting evidence, was delivered to the court in four trunks on Friday. Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 during the North East India Festival (NEIF).