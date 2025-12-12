Zubeen Garg death case: SIT files 3,500-page charge sheet
What's the story
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has submitted its charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati, Assam. The 3,500-page document, along with supporting evidence, was delivered to the court in four trunks on Friday. Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 during the North East India Festival (NEIF).
Investigation details
SIT's extensive investigation and arrests in Garg's death case
The SIT, formed by the Assam government under Special DGP M P Gupta, has made seven arrests. The accused include NEIF organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, band members Amritprava Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Garg's personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Mahanta, Sharma, Amritprava, and Goswami have been charged with murder. Sandipan has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Both PSOs have been charged with breach of trust.
Official statements
Chief Minister's statement and Singapore police's investigation
During a recent assembly session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Garg's death was a "plain and simple murder." Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is conducting an independent investigation into Garg's death. In a statement, they said their preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play and that the probe could continue for up to three more months.