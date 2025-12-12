Rohit Shetty hypes 'Dhurandhar,' calls it the face of new Hindi cinema
Director Rohit Shetty just gave a big shoutout to Aditya Dhar's latest film Dhurandhar, calling it a "monster" and saying, "Yeh naya Hindi cinema hai, ab yeh ghus ke marega."
He also cheered on Ranveer Singh and was glad to see Akshaye Khanna finally getting his due.
What's the buzz about 'Dhurandhar?'
Released on December 5, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
The film dives into gang wars and politics linked to terrorism in Pakistan that impact India.
It's already made waves at the box office—pulling in ₹274.25 crore globally by December 11—and is now among the top-grossing Hindi movies of 2025.
Sequel already on the way
If you loved Dhurandhar, good news: a sequel is dropping March 19.
Director Aditya Dhar thanked Shetty for his kind words, saying it meant a lot to everyone who worked on the film.