Rohit Shetty hypes 'Dhurandhar,' calls it the face of new Hindi cinema

What's the buzz about 'Dhurandhar?'

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The film dives into gang wars and politics linked to terrorism in Pakistan that impact India.

It's already made waves at the box office—pulling in ₹274.25 crore globally by December 11—and is now among the top-grossing Hindi movies of 2025.