'Embarrassed to see myself...': Divyenndu on rejecting adult comedies

Divyenndu Sharma, known for his role in Mirzapur is now venturing into a drama-thriller with Radhika Apte and Tisca Chopra , in Saali Mohabbat. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about the kinds of roles he avoids. He said, "I believe that I won't take on anything that would make me feel embarrassed to see myself on screen."

Role rejection Sharma's aversion to adult comedies Sharma revealed that he turned down several offers for sex comedies early in his career. He said, "Early in my career, I was involved in comedies, and there was a time when many sex comedies were being produced." "During that period, I turned down numerous offers, including one that was heavily focused on sex comedy, filled with jokes like ek ladka ladki ke sath nahi maarta hain and other similar themes."

Financial struggles 'I was approached for a men's fairness cream advertisement' Sharma revealed, "Even though I was declining many projects and facing financial struggles, they presented me with a lucrative offer." "But when I returned home and discussed it with Akansha, I realized the narration was so poor that I wouldn't even share those jokes with my friends." He added, "I was approached for a men's fairness cream advertisement, and I outright declined. I take great pride in having said no to both of these opportunities."