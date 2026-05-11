'Chand Mera Dil' trailer: Lakshya-Ananya are trapped in toxic romance

The trailer for the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was released on Monday. The romantic drama, directed by Vivek Soni, explores the tumultuous relationship between Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Panday). The two-minute-and-54-second clip gives us a glimpse into their intense, troubled bond.

Trailer highlights Aarav apologizes to Chandni in the beginning The trailer opens with Aarav apologizing to Chandni, who angrily pushes him away. The subsequent flashback scenes show their romance as well as Aarav's aggression and subsequent apologies. Their relationship brims with intensity, longing, and even hints of violence, with Chandni saying, "Self-respect is more important [than love] for me." The trailer ends with Aarav telling Chandni, "You are really like the moon, a divine light, arrogant and distant."

Twitter Post Here's the trailer ANANYA PANDAY - LAKSHYA: 'CHAND MERA DIL' TRAILER DROPS – 22 MAY 2026 RELEASE... Dharma Productions brings romance back to the big screen... The #ChandMeraDilTrailer hints at an intense and emotionally charged love story... Looks interesting!



Trailer of #ChandMeraDil – featuring… pic.twitter.com/gbkCPHrWEG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2026

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Release details Release date, producers, writers of 'Chand Mera Dil' Chand Mera Dil will be released in theaters on May 22. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza serving as co-producers. The story and screenplay have been written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. They have also penned the dialogues along with Akshat Ghildial.

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