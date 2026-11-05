Ananya Panday gets Bombay HC's protection against deepfake content
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered that objectionable content violating actor Ananya Panday's right to privacy be taken down. Live Law India reported that the Call Me Bae star had approached the court seeking protection of her personality rights. She alleged that several products and businesses were using her photographs and creating unauthorized AI-generated images and videos to promote their products without her consent.
Legal precedent
Other celebrities who have taken legal action
Panday's case is part of a growing trend where celebrities are seeking legal protection for their personality rights.
Other stars who have taken similar steps include Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arijit Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna, and Kumar Sanu.
These A-listers have sued over the unauthorized use of their names, images, and voices in AI-generated content.
Court ruling
Court recognized her right to live with dignity
Justice Madhav Jamdar issued an ad-interim order in favor of Panday, stating that the content in question appeared to violate her rights to privacy, publicity, and moral protection.
The court also recognized her right to live with dignity.
In an earlier interview, Panday had said, "I think humanity is very important. People often forget that the people you are covering are also humans."
Similar case
Kriti Sanon also secured similar relief recently
In a similar vein, the Delhi High Court recently granted partial interim protection to actor Kriti Sanon against sexually explicit deepfake content and AI chatbots impersonating her.
However, the court refused to grant a blanket restriction on personality rights.
The order was limited to specific URLs and certain types of content, directing online platforms to remove listed links and block certain websites.