'Andhera': Priya Bapat-Pranjakta Koli's horror series release date is here
Heads up, horror fans—Andhera, a new supernatural series starring Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli, lands on Prime Video August 14, 2025.
Streaming globally on Prime Video, this eight-episode show blends investigative drama with supernatural chills, diving into themes like fear and the human mind.
Release platform, production details
Andhera is streaming exclusively on Prime Video—no theatrical or physical release planned so far.
Produced by Excel Entertainment (with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar leading the team), the creators say they're aiming for "primal fear" mixed with real emotional depth.