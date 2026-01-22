Andy Arora's 'Addiction' wins audience hearts on Hungama OTT
Entertainment
Addiction, starring Andy Arora, is currently streaming as of January 22, 2026, and is already getting a lot of love for its intense story and sharp presentation.
You can catch it now on Hungama OTT, Hungama Play, Airtel Xstream OTT, Jio Fiber, Amazon Fire TV, and more.
Why's everyone talking about it?
Viewers are especially impressed with Arora's emotional performance—his Canadian theatre roots really shine through.
The music by Praveen Bhardwaj also stands out for adding extra depth to the film's mood.
With Addiction trending right now, this feels like a big moment in Arora's career after his earlier projects.