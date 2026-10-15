Aneet Padda reveals 'feeling lost' after 'Saiyaara' success
What's the story
Aneet Padda, who is one of Saiyaara's breakout stars, has shared her experience of the film's success. In an interview with Variety India, Padda recalled a surreal moment at Yash Raj Films (YRF) where a party was being held to celebrate Saiyaara's success. "Ahaan (Panday) and I were standing in the middle of it, just feeling lost." They later retreated to their rooms, ordered burgers from McDonald's, and sat in silence as they processed their unexpected fame.
Uncertainty
'It's not even feeling real'
During their quiet moment, Panday asked Padda, "Am I supposed to, like, feel something right now?"
To which Padda had replied, "Yeah, I think we're supposed to be, like, over the moon. But it's not even feeling real."
The disbelief continued even when they celebrated at director Mohit Suri's house days later.
"We were happy, but we were just lost in space, looking around at what was happening and trying to feel connected to it," she said.
Dream fulfilled
It's a 'random Tuesday' for Padda now
Padda also spoke about how the success of Saiyaara was a realization of her childhood dream.
She shared, "I felt like that girl when I was 12 or 14 in my bedroom crying, saying, 'Babaji, please give me one chance. I just want to act in anything, in any way.'"
"I dreamt of this exact thing, and it happened. Something that I dreamed of is now a random Tuesday for me."
Processing success
'It took us months before we even got around...'
Padda further added, "When I think about it now, I realize that it was just too much to process. It's actually unbelievable."
"It took us months before we even got around to thinking, 'Oh, this has happened.' I didn't get time to prepare for this."
"I was carrying the weight of the dream, and then to have that happen and suddenly the weight's not there anymore."
Meanwhile, Padda was recently seen in JioHotstar's Hunkkaar.