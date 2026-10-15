Aneet Padda reveals 'feeling lost' after 'Saiyaara' success

During their quiet moment, Panday asked Padda, "Am I supposed to, like, feel something right now?"

To which Padda had replied, "Yeah, I think we're supposed to be, like, over the moon. But it's not even feeling real."

The disbelief continued even when they celebrated at director Mohit Suri's house days later.

"We were happy, but we were just lost in space, looking around at what was happening and trying to feel connected to it," she said.