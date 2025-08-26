Aneet Padda to headline YRF's new romantic drama Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Aneet Padda, who made waves with Saiyaara, is all set to headline a new Yash Raj Films romantic drama.

The film—still untitled—will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and starts filming in mid-2026.

Set against the backdrop of Punjab, this project marks a big step for Padda as she builds on her breakout success.