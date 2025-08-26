Next Article
Aneet Padda to headline YRF's new romantic drama
Aneet Padda, who made waves with Saiyaara, is all set to headline a new Yash Raj Films romantic drama.
The film—still untitled—will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and starts filming in mid-2026.
Set against the backdrop of Punjab, this project marks a big step for Padda as she builds on her breakout success.
Maneesh Sharma returns to youth-focused romance
Known for Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance, Maneesh Sharma is back to youth-focused romance after his recent action films.
YRF boss Aditya Chopra sees Padda as a perfect Gen-Z lead.
The team is still picking the male lead, so stay tuned to see who will star opposite her!