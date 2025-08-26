Next Article
Pahlaj Nihalani rubbishes Govinda-Ssunita divorce rumors, says 'baseless' talk
Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani has stepped in to squash the buzz about Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja splitting up.
Despite reports that Ssunita filed for divorce, Nihalani said he never noticed any signs of trouble between them, describing the couple as always working and living together like a team.
Nihalani also backed Ssunita's feeling of being 'restricted'
Nihalani also supported Ssunita's feeling of being "restricted" by people around her and suggested these outside influences might have sparked the gossip.
He called the breakup talk baseless, adding that Govinda and Ssunita have always kept their bond strong—even keeping their marriage private when they first tied the knot.