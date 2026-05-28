'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda wraps 'Shakti Shalini' shoot
What's the story
Aneet Padda, known for her role in Saiyaara (2025), has recently completed the final schedule of her upcoming film Shakti Shalini. Mid-Day confirmed that director Aditya Sarpotdar wrapped up the last day of filming at Chitrarth Studio in Powai on Wednesday, May 27. The team shot an elaborate sequence that celebrates the protagonist's victory over evil.
Film details
'Massive sets depicting a Rajasthani village...'
The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, features Padda in a double role as Shakti and Shalini. The story follows a vengeful spirit seeking revenge on the men responsible for murder, ultimately setting the stage for a confrontation with Shakti. A source close to the film revealed, "Massive sets depicting a Rajasthani village and the interiors of a house were built." "The sequence shows the village people, especially women, celebrating the defeat of evil."
Filming locations
'They filmed significant portions in Dholpur and Barkhandi'
The film draws on a thread of folklore rooted in Bengali mythology, blending revenge drama, horror, and supernatural elements. The source added, "Viineet (Kumar), who portrays the antagonist, and Aneet shot the climax across Chambal, Datia, Antri, Panihar, Gwalior, and Morena in Madhya Pradesh." "They filmed significant portions in Dholpur and Barkhandi in Rajasthan. Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas joined the unit in May." Meanwhile, the film also stars Vishal Jethwa.