'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda wraps 'Shakti Shalini' shoot

Film details

'Massive sets depicting a Rajasthani village...'

The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, features Padda in a double role as Shakti and Shalini. The story follows a vengeful spirit seeking revenge on the men responsible for murder, ultimately setting the stage for a confrontation with Shakti. A source close to the film revealed, "Massive sets depicting a Rajasthani village and the interiors of a house were built." "The sequence shows the village people, especially women, celebrating the defeat of evil."