Anil Kapoor to surprise fans with bald look in 'King'
What's the story
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is reportedly going bald for his upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. This marks a significant departure from his usual appearance, which has been loved by fans for decades. The news has created a buzz in the industry as Kapoor is known for his youthful looks and iconic hairstyle.
Role details
Kapoor's bald look crucial for 'King' character
Sources close to the production have revealed to Box Office Worldwide that Kapoor's bald look is essential for his character in King. While details about his role remain under wraps, reports suggest he will be playing Khan's mentor in the movie. Apart from the gangster flick being Khan's comeback after Dunki, it has also excited fans with its A-list ensemble.
Anticipation builds
Director Siddharth Anand teases 'King' release date
Director Siddharth Anand has been dropping cryptic hints on social media that have fans buzzing with excitement. His recent tweets suggest that the official release date announcement for King could be arriving very soon. The filmmaker has been teasing audiences without revealing too much, which has only added to the anticipation surrounding the project.
Film details
'King' to feature star-studded cast
King is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026. The movie also stars Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut alongside her father. It features a big supporting cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi. Interestingly, Kapoor and Shroff will be reuniting on screen after their iconic pairing in Ram Lakhan.