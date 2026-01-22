Anil Kapoor to surprise fans with bald look in 'King'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is reportedly going bald for his upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan . This marks a significant departure from his usual appearance, which has been loved by fans for decades. The news has created a buzz in the industry as Kapoor is known for his youthful looks and iconic hairstyle.

Role details Kapoor's bald look crucial for 'King' character Sources close to the production have revealed to Box Office Worldwide that Kapoor's bald look is essential for his character in King. While details about his role remain under wraps, reports suggest he will be playing Khan's mentor in the movie. Apart from the gangster flick being Khan's comeback after Dunki, it has also excited fans with its A-list ensemble.

Anticipation builds Director Siddharth Anand teases 'King' release date Director Siddharth Anand has been dropping cryptic hints on social media that have fans buzzing with excitement. His recent tweets suggest that the official release date announcement for King could be arriving very soon. The filmmaker has been teasing audiences without revealing too much, which has only added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

