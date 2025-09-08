Anil Kapoor might play action hero in upcoming thriller
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor (68) is in talks to headline an upcoming action thriller by ad filmmaker-turned-director Satyajeet Kadam, reported Mid-Day. The film will mark Kadam's debut in Bollywood, and Kapoor's role will be reminiscent of his 1990s characters. The news comes as Kapoor continues to explore diverse genres with films like Subedaar, Alpha, and an untitled business drama with Hansal Mehta.
Kapoor will finalize the project after reading revised draft
The action thriller will be written by Ajit Jagtap, who co-wrote the dialogues for Kajol's Maa. A source said, "Satyajeet and Ajit recently gave Anil a narration. The senior actor was excited by the story and how his character drives the plot." "He has given his share of inputs and requested them to come back with a revised draft. Though the actor has loved the story, he will give his nod after he reads the reworked draft."
Film will be a nostalgia trip for Kapoor's fans
The source added, "When shaping Anil's character, the director and writer have been inspired by the heroes of his earlier movies. At the same time, they were mindful of making the part age-appropriate." "It will be a nostalgia trip for Anil's fans. Though the action borrows from the over-the-top style seen in South Indian movies, it's designed keeping in mind the protagonist's age and persona." Kapoor was recently seen in War 2.