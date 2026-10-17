Confirmed! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to marry soon
What's the story
Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, the CEO of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, are set to marry soon. The news was confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday. He shared photos and videos with the Maran family, revealing that their daughter's wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21. This announcement ends months of speculation about the couple's relationship status.
Twitter Post
Maran's parents met Reddy
Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026
The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh… pic.twitter.com/eMnnHSmAkb
Speculation
Rumors about their relationship date back to 2025
The first rumors about Ravichander and Maran's relationship surfaced in 2025 when a Reddit post claimed their families were discussing marriage.
At that time, Ravichander dismissed the rumors on social media, saying, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumors."
However, speculation continued to swirl around their relationship.
Confirmation
Wedding details were confirmed by Ravichander's uncle in June 2026
In June 2026, Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra confirmed the wedding during an interview with KPTV.
He said, "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married."
Mahendra described Maran as "not an ordinary girl," capable of managing a big team like SRH.
Wedding preparations
Speculations about destination wedding and guest list
While the couple hasn't officially announced their wedding details, reports suggest they may tie the knot in Greece.
Rumors are also circulating that wedding invitations are being personally delivered to high-profile individuals.
On the professional front, Ravichander recently composed music for Nani's The Paradise and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
He has several films in the pipeline, including Shah Rukh Khan's King, Rajinikanth's Dharman, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.