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Home / News / Entertainment News / Confirmed! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to marry soon
Confirmed! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to marry soon
The reception will take place in Chennai

Confirmed! Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to marry soon

By Isha Sharma
Oct 17, 2026
09:34 am
What's the story

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, the CEO of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, are set to marry soon. The news was confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday. He shared photos and videos with the Maran family, revealing that their daughter's wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21. This announcement ends months of speculation about the couple's relationship status.

Twitter Post

Maran's parents met Reddy

Speculation

Rumors about their relationship date back to 2025

The first rumors about Ravichander and Maran's relationship surfaced in 2025 when a Reddit post claimed their families were discussing marriage.

At that time, Ravichander dismissed the rumors on social media, saying, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumors."

However, speculation continued to swirl around their relationship.

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Confirmation

Wedding details were confirmed by Ravichander's uncle in June 2026

In June 2026, Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra confirmed the wedding during an interview with KPTV.

He said, "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married."

Mahendra described Maran as "not an ordinary girl," capable of managing a big team like SRH.

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Wedding preparations

Speculations about destination wedding and guest list

While the couple hasn't officially announced their wedding details, reports suggest they may tie the knot in Greece.

Rumors are also circulating that wedding invitations are being personally delivered to high-profile individuals.

On the professional front, Ravichander recently composed music for Nani's The Paradise and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

He has several films in the pipeline, including Shah Rukh Khan's King, Rajinikanth's Dharman, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.

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