Ankush Hazra summoned by ED in online betting case
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on September 16.
The agency is looking into how celebrities may have promoted banned betting apps on social media since last year.
Investigation delves into financial transactions and promotions
The ED believes some film and sports personalities were paid to hype up these illegal apps, helping them rake in crores through shady channels like hawala.
The investigation is focused on the promotion and financial aspects of these endorsements.
As of now, Hazra hasn't commented publicly about the summons.
Earlier, several celebrities were questioned
Back in June 2024, cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, plus actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, were also questioned by the ED for similar reasons.
With Hazra's involvement, the probe now stretches beyond Bollywood and cricket into regional cinema circles too.