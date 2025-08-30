Shivarajkumar-Pavan Wadeyar's long-awaited collaboration kicks off next week

Everything you need to know about the film

Produced by the teams behind Toxic and Jana Nayagan, the film brings together Dheekshith Shetty (from Blink), Sanjana Anand, and Jayaram—who reunites with Shivarajkumar after Ghost. Music is by Ajaneesh B Loknath.

The recent muhurtha ceremony in Bengaluru hinted at the title Bail.

Filming will travel across Bengaluru, Mandya, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to give the story some extra flavor.

The crew is gearing up to make sure everything's set for September!