Shivarajkumar-Pavan Wadeyar's long-awaited collaboration kicks off next week
After a long wait, Shivarajkumar and director Pavan Wadeyar are teaming up for a new movie that kicks off filming on September 3.
The project was first announced back in February 2024 but faced delays because of Shivarajkumar's busy schedule and his battle with cancer.
Now that he's back, Wadeyar—famous for Googly—has lined everything up for a fresh start.
Everything you need to know about the film
Produced by the teams behind Toxic and Jana Nayagan, the film brings together Dheekshith Shetty (from Blink), Sanjana Anand, and Jayaram—who reunites with Shivarajkumar after Ghost. Music is by Ajaneesh B Loknath.
The recent muhurtha ceremony in Bengaluru hinted at the title Bail.
Filming will travel across Bengaluru, Mandya, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to give the story some extra flavor.
The crew is gearing up to make sure everything's set for September!