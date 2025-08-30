'The Bengal Files' gets 'A' certificate, lengthy runtime revealed
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been granted an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after initial changes requested by the Reviving Committee (RC). The makers later made additional voluntary changes. The movie was earlier sent to the RC for review due to its controversial content. After some alterations, including changing "contemptuous" words against the transgender community and replacing images of important personalities, it received a green signal from CBFC, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Film's runtime and change in dialogues
The Bengal Files has a runtime of 204.32 minutes (3 hours, 24 minutes and 32 seconds), making it longer than Animal and Pushpa 2. Moreover, the makers changed the dialogue "100-years-old" to "an old woman who has dementia" and reduced the dialogue "Bharat ko ek din iska bahut bada harzana dena padega." Moreover, Gopal Mukhopadhyay's mention has been removed from multiple scenes, while text descriptions were also changed in numerous places.
Release date and cast of 'The Bengal Files'
The Bengal Files, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Saswata Chatterjee, among others, will be released on September 5. The film is a spiritual follow-up to Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.