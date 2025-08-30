'The Bengal Files' gets 'A' certificate, lengthy runtime revealed 

'The Bengal Files' gets CBFC nod

By Isha Sharma 02:11 pm Aug 30, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been granted an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after initial changes requested by the Reviving Committee (RC). The makers later made additional voluntary changes. The movie was earlier sent to the RC for review due to its controversial content. After some alterations, including changing "contemptuous" words against the transgender community and replacing images of important personalities, it received a green signal from CBFC, reported Bollywood Hungama.