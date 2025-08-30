Everything to know about Priyanka Chopra-backed 'Cycle of Love'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is over the moon as her production venture, The Cycle of Love, is gearing up for its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. The actor expressed her excitement on social media, calling the film "a remarkable story of resilience and devotion." Directed by Academy Award winner Orlando von Einsiedel, it is inspired by PK Mahanandia's journey from Delhi to Sweden on a bicycle for love.

Production focus This is what Chopra Jonas said about the film Chopra Jonas further stressed the mission of her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. She wrote, "Our purpose has been to champion unique narratives, intimate yet universal stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated on a larger stage." "We are so delighted to see this beautiful film make its debut at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival." Per Deadline, "Mahanandia, a Delhi street artist, trekked 6,000 miles by bicycle in 1977, venturing across continents to reunite with the woman he loved."

Director's perspective Here's what the director said Director von Einsiedel also took to social media to express his excitement. He called it a "true honor" to premiere The Cycle of Love at Telluride. "This film has involved a lot of passion, and some tears, and is really special to me," he wrote. "It's a story that follows the extraordinary journey of street artist PK Mahanandia who risked everything to cycle from Delhi to Sweden for love."

Film's essence Von Einsiedel elaborated on film's themes, thanked teams Von Einsiedel further elaborated on the film's themes, saying it is about "destiny, the kindness of strangers and the enduring power of hope." He added, "Everyone deserves love, and PK's story epitomizes this in the most profound way." The director also expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project and pride in their teams from India, Sweden, the US, and the UK who supported the film.