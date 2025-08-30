Everything to know about Priyanka Chopra-backed 'Cycle of Love'
What's the story
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is over the moon as her production venture, The Cycle of Love, is gearing up for its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. The actor expressed her excitement on social media, calling the film "a remarkable story of resilience and devotion." Directed by Academy Award winner Orlando von Einsiedel, it is inspired by PK Mahanandia's journey from Delhi to Sweden on a bicycle for love.
Production focus
This is what Chopra Jonas said about the film
Chopra Jonas further stressed the mission of her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. She wrote, "Our purpose has been to champion unique narratives, intimate yet universal stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated on a larger stage." "We are so delighted to see this beautiful film make its debut at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival." Per Deadline, "Mahanandia, a Delhi street artist, trekked 6,000 miles by bicycle in 1977, venturing across continents to reunite with the woman he loved."
Twitter Post
See Chopra Jonas's post here
The Cycle of Love, directed by Academy Award® winner Orlando von Einsiedel, is a remarkable story of resilience and devotion,— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2025
inspired by PK Mahanandia’s extraordinaryjourney cycling across continents for love.
At @PurplePebblePic, our purpose has always been to champion unique…
Director's perspective
Here's what the director said
Director von Einsiedel also took to social media to express his excitement. He called it a "true honor" to premiere The Cycle of Love at Telluride. "This film has involved a lot of passion, and some tears, and is really special to me," he wrote. "It's a story that follows the extraordinary journey of street artist PK Mahanandia who risked everything to cycle from Delhi to Sweden for love."
Film's essence
Von Einsiedel elaborated on film's themes, thanked teams
Von Einsiedel further elaborated on the film's themes, saying it is about "destiny, the kindness of strangers and the enduring power of hope." He added, "Everyone deserves love, and PK's story epitomizes this in the most profound way." The director also expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project and pride in their teams from India, Sweden, the US, and the UK who supported the film.
Shelved project
Bhansali wanted to make movie on this subject with SRK
This documentary will be compelling for Indian audiences because of its link to the shelved Bollywood project Izhaar, which would have covered the same topic, per Peeping Moon. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned it in 2013 with Shah Rukh Khan as Mahanandia. Bhansali, who had planned to team up with Warner Bros. after Devdas (2002), eventually dropped the project for unknown reasons.