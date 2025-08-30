Naveen Kasturia says senior actors are 'disrespectful' to crew members

Actor Naveen Kasturia has spoken out against the hierarchical culture in Bollywood . In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he highlighted how seniors often mistreat juniors on film sets. He also questioned the practice of guards standing up to salute every arriving person in Mumbai societies, calling it an example of this disrespectful hierarchy.

Hierarchical culture Kasturia expresses anger with the problematic culture Kasturia said, "Sometimes on film sets, a person in a very senior position speaks very disrespectfully to crew members." "I think this is a problem in India." "Many times, if you see in Bombay, when you enter a society, the guard stands up." "What kind of culture is this? The guard is there to do his job, but what is really happening?"

Disrespect He speculated about the origin of the practice Kasturia speculated that the practice of guards standing up might have started when someone took offense at a guard not standing up on their entry. He emphasized, "At the basic level, people don't show respect to everyone." "Often, if someone thinks another person earns less, they tend to speak to them disrespectfully." He believes this is a problem throughout the country.

Universal respect 'Outside, there is respect for everyone' Kasturia added that when people go for shoots outside India, they realize they can't speak to junior artists or crew members in the same disrespectful way. "Outside, there is respect for everyone, and they don't expect any 'ji huzoori' culture." He concluded by saying that no one has the right to speak disrespectfully or abuse others. "Unfortunately, this happens a lot on film sets. At a basic level, everyone deserves respect."