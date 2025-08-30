Guru Randhawa faces dual controversies: Here's what happened Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is dealing with two controversies at once. His latest video "Azul" is under fire for allegedly sexualizing school girls, causing a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, he's been summoned by a Ludhiana court over the lyrics in his song "Sirra," which some feel are disrespectful to Sikh traditions. The court hearing is set for September 2.