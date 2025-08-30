Next Article
Guru Randhawa faces dual controversies: Here's what happened
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is dealing with two controversies at once. His latest video "Azul" is under fire for allegedly sexualizing school girls, causing a stir on social media.
Meanwhile, he's been summoned by a Ludhiana court over the lyrics in his song "Sirra," which some feel are disrespectful to Sikh traditions. The court hearing is set for September 2.
Meanwhile, Randhawa is busy with Punjab flood relief work
While all this unfolds, Randhawa has been sharing updates about his flood relief work in Punjab.
He's set up camps and encouraged others to join in helping those affected by the recent floods.