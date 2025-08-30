Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani official

Actor Esha Deol 's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, has made his new relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani official. The couple recently shared pictures on Instagram, fueling dating rumors. In one photo shared by Lakhani, both she and Takhtani are seen sitting near a plaque in Madrid, Spain, with their arms around each other. She captioned the Instagram Story : "The journey starts here."

Relationship confirmation 'Welcome to my family' Takhtani also shared a picture with Lakhani on his Instagram Stories, where they are seen gazing into each other's eyes. He has his arms wrapped around her, and the caption reads, "Welcome to my family." The caption was accompanied by the hashtag "it's official." Lakhani is an entrepreneur and speaker, according to her Instagram bio.

Separation Takhtani was married to Deol for over a decade Takhtani was married to Deol for 12 years before they decided to part ways in 2024. They announced their separation through a joint statement, stressing that the welfare of their two children would remain their top priority. The couple got married in a low-key ceremony at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on June 29, 2012. They have two daughters together: Radhya (born in 2017) and Miraya (born in 2019).