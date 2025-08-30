Farah Khan's cook steals spotlight in 'Aunty Kisko Bola' premiere
Farah Khan just dropped her new YouTube show, Aunty Kisko Bola, and the first episode took an unexpected turn—but not for the reasons you'd expect.
While the episode was meant to spotlight female talent, it was Farah's cook, Dilip, who had everyone cracking up when he tried selling an iPhone for just ₹5,000-6,000 (totally unaware it's actually worth ₹80K).
Dilip's antics add extra zing to the show
The laughs kept coming as an audience member pointed out the real price, causing a flustered Dilip to dash offstage—only to return in a new outfit claiming he sold the phone for ₹53K.
Farah played along and joked about splitting the cash.
Dilip took things up a notch by showing up in a ghagra choli pretending to be a contestant before Farah caught him out with her trademark humor.
His unexpected antics brought an extra dose of fun to a show all about celebrating unconventional talent.