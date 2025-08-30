Where to watch Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' after theatrical run

Film synopsis

Here's what happens in 'Hridayapoorvam'

Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam family drama with a sensitive storyline. The narrative revolves around Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor, who visits Pune for his donor's daughter's wedding celebrations. However, things don't go as planned, and he has to extend his stay in Pune due to unforeseen circumstances. The film features comic moments and touching ones, along with references to Fahadh Faasil.