Where to watch Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' after theatrical run
What's the story
Mohanlal's latest film, Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, was released in theaters on August 28 and received positive reviews. After its theatrical run, it will stream on JioHotstar. Although an official release date is yet to be announced, Mollywood films usually hit OTT platforms four weeks after their theatrical debut.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'Hridayapoorvam'
Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam family drama with a sensitive storyline. The narrative revolves around Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor, who visits Pune for his donor's daughter's wedding celebrations. However, things don't go as planned, and he has to extend his stay in Pune due to unforeseen circumstances. The film features comic moments and touching ones, along with references to Fahadh Faasil.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
Hridayapoorvam features a star-studded cast headlined by Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan. The film also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Siddique in key roles. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director, while Anu Moothedath serves as the cinematographer.