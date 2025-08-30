Next Article
Tamil film 'The Door' starring Bhavana released on OTT: Details
The Door, a Tamil horror thriller starring Bhavana, just dropped on Aha Tamil via OTTplay Premium.
Directed by Jaiidev, the film hit digital platforms on August 29, 2025—about five months after its March theatrical release.
You can stream it in Tamil with English subtitles.
Cast and crew of the film
Bhavana plays Mithra, an architect drawn into a family-linked mystery at a haunted spot.
Critics loved her performance but felt the suspense was missing from Jaiidev's screenplay (he's also her brother).
The cast includes Ganesh Venkatraman, Priya Venkat, Jayaprakash, Sriranjini, and Nandu.