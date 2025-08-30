Tamil film 'The Door' starring Bhavana released on OTT: Details Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

The Door, a Tamil horror thriller starring Bhavana, just dropped on Aha Tamil via OTTplay Premium.

Directed by Jaiidev, the film hit digital platforms on August 29, 2025—about five months after its March theatrical release.

You can stream it in Tamil with English subtitles.