'Baaghi 4' trailer: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie returns with a bang
Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in Baaghi 4, with the new trailer teasing a darker, more intense story than before.
Expect high-energy action and some real personal stakes for Ronnie this time around.
The film is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025, continuing the popular franchise that kicked off in 2016.
Joining Shroff are Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, plus a strong supporting cast.
This time, Ronnie faces off against a cyber-terrorist while dealing with fallout from a train accident—so there's plenty of drama alongside the stunts.
With themes of love, revenge, and redemption woven in, Baaghi 4 also marks Kannada director A Harsha's Bollywood debut and has earned an 'A' certificate for its intense narrative.