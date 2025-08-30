'Baaghi 4' trailer: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie returns with a bang Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in Baaghi 4, with the new trailer teasing a darker, more intense story than before.

Expect high-energy action and some real personal stakes for Ronnie this time around.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025, continuing the popular franchise that kicked off in 2016.