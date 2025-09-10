Annu Kapoor reveals he secretly married Shabana to Javed Akhtar
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently shared that he played matchmaker for Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar back in 1984.
He told them, "Either walk away or make it official." Javed replied, "Okay, fine, do what you have to," while Shabana said, "Dekh lo, Annu."
Kapoor took that as a green light—and the couple had a midnight nikah.
Annu revealed he brought a maulvi for the nikah
Kapoor teamed up with actor Kamran Rizvi to bring a maulvi from Bandra for the ceremony.
Shabana's mom brought out her red wedding outfit. Friends like Boney and Anil Kapoor witnessed the small celebration—which turned into an all-night dance party.
Back then, living together before marriage was frowned upon. Akhtar was reportedly tipsy and unsure; Azmi wasn't totally convinced either.
Still, with Kapoor's push, they pulled off a secret wedding that became one of Bollywood's memorable love stories.