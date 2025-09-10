Annu Kapoor reveals he secretly married Shabana to Javed Akhtar Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently shared that he played matchmaker for Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar back in 1984.

He told them, "Either walk away or make it official." Javed replied, "Okay, fine, do what you have to," while Shabana said, "Dekh lo, Annu."

Kapoor took that as a green light—and the couple had a midnight nikah.