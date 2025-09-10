'Jolly LLB 3' in legal trouble over song
Jolly LLB 3, the much-awaited Bollywood sequel starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has landed in controversy just before its September 12, 2024 release.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, asking for a stay or edits to the film after claims that its song Bhai Vakeel Hai allegedly disrespects the judiciary and legal profession.
Lyrics, visuals of song objected to
The PIL calls out lyrics like "fikar na kar tera bhai vakeel hai," along with phrases about "package deals" and "judge ko mamu banana," saying they make fun of the legal profession.
It also objects to actors dancing in lawyers' gowns, arguing this disrespects their dignity.
Allahad High Court dismissed similar plea
The Madhya Pradesh High Court will hear the case on September 12.
Earlier this month, a similar plea was dismissed by Allahabad High Court, which said it found nothing offensive in the song or trailers.
No stopping 'Jolly LLB 3'
Despite all this drama, Jolly LLB 3—featuring Kumar, Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla—was released last year.