'Jolly LLB 3' in legal trouble over song Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Jolly LLB 3, the much-awaited Bollywood sequel starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has landed in controversy just before its September 12, 2024 release.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, asking for a stay or edits to the film after claims that its song Bhai Vakeel Hai allegedly disrespects the judiciary and legal profession.