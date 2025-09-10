'Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale' shifts release date
The much-awaited Marathi sequel, Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale, has shifted its release from Diwali 2025 to January 1, 2026.
According to reports this Wednesday, the film picks up the legacy of the 2009 hit Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy and promises to keep exploring Maharashtra's cultural and political identity.
Mahesh Manjrekar returns as writer-director, with Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, and others in pivotal roles.
What to expect from the sequel
While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect more of what made the original special—stories about pride in Marathi culture and personal identity.
The first film followed a regular guy inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to find his voice in society.
With a strong creative team and music by Hitesh Modak, this sequel aims to spark conversations on history and belonging for today's generation too.