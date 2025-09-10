'Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale' shifts release date

What to expect from the sequel

While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect more of what made the original special—stories about pride in Marathi culture and personal identity.

The first film followed a regular guy inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to find his voice in society.

With a strong creative team and music by Hitesh Modak, this sequel aims to spark conversations on history and belonging for today's generation too.