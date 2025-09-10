Karisma's kids in court over ₹30,000cr estate of father

Court orders Priya to list all assets

Samaira and Kiaan allege that Priya hid the will from them for over seven weeks before revealing it at a family meeting on July 30, 2024.

The judge has now ordered Priya to list all assets owned by Sunjay at his death (June 12, 2024) within three weeks.

While Priya's lawyers argue the kids already got ₹1,900 crore from a family trust and mention her tough divorce with Sunjay back in 2016, the court hasn't frozen any assets yet—just wants everything disclosed before the next hearing on October 9.