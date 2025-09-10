'Kantara: Chapter 1' may face ban in Kerala; here's why

Rishab Shetty 's upcoming film, Kantara: Chapter 1 , is facing a potential ban in Kerala due to a disagreement over profit-sharing terms between its distributors and exhibitors. According to OnManorama, the Film Exhibitors Union of Kerala (FEUOK) has announced that it will not screen the film until Prithviraj Productions, led by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran , agrees to its proposed terms. The conflict revolves around the percentage of profits from theater collections during the first two weeks of release.

Disagreement details 'Kantara's producers demand 55% profit share The crux of the disagreement lies in Prithviraj Productions's demand for a 55% profit share from theater collections for Kantara: Chapter 1's first two weeks. This is higher than the 50% profit share that FEUOK has set for other films in Kerala. FEUOK president K Vijayakumar voiced his dissatisfaction with the demand, noting that Malayalam film producers usually receive a 40% profit share for releases outside Kerala.

Union's stance FEUOK will not change decision until discussions are held The exhibitors' union has made it clear that they will not change their decision unless Prithviraj Productions initiates a discussion. Vijayakumar said, "If any meetings should happen, they should initiate it. They haven't done it yet." The union's president also highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they had allowed a 55% profit share to distributors in special cases but won't permit such demands now.