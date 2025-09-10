'I own them': Kajol gets candid about her hits, flops

Bollywood actor Kajol recently opened up about her career in an interview with PTI. The actor, who made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992, said she owns all her films "completely and totally," whether they were hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or flops such as Gundaraj and Hulchul. "I would not change one iota of it," she said.

Career perspective 'Credit or discredit belongs to me' Kajol said, "I think all the films I've done so far have played a huge part in my career." "For me personally, I would say I own them." "I own them completely and totally. I take full responsibility for each and every one of them. Credit or discredit belongs to me." The actor also expressed pride in her work despite some films not doing well commercially.

Career reflection Gratitude for 3-decade-long journey Kajol expressed gratitude for her three-decade-long career, saying she has literally lived her life in front of the cameras. "I've fallen down, I've gotten up, I've gotten pregnant, I've had babies, I've got married..." "And yet I feel that people look at me with so much love and they forgive me all my little idiosyncrasies."

Career span On most creatively fulfilling decade of career Kajol has had a successful career with films like Baazigar, Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan. She also made her OTT debut with The Trial on JioHotstar. When asked about the most creatively fulfilling decade of her career, Kajol said she doesn't see it that way but looks at individual performances instead.