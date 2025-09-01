Anshula recalls building ties with Janhvi, Khushi after Sridevi's death

Anshula Kapoor recently opened up about how she and her brother Arjun Kapoor supported their half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor , after the death of their mother, superstar Sridevi, in 2018. In an interview with The Quint, Anshula said they reached out to the sisters because they understood the pain of losing a parent at a young age. "I didn't want them to go through that alone because I would know the beats that they would go through."

Support 'We don't want them to navigate this situation alone' Anshula, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, added, "That was the conversation that me and bhaiya had that we don't want them to navigate this situation alone because they were much younger than what we were when our mom died." "They had to go through the same beats when they were 17 and 20. That's young, we reached out to them to support them."

Relationship How the siblings came closer after 2018 Anshula said she truly started building a relationship with Janhvi and Khushi only after Sridevi's death. "When we got to know each other from 2018 onwards, it was like a blank slate." "It gave us time and space to know each other into who we are today, versus having preconceived notions or what the family has told us about each other."

Praise 'They have entered into cinema when social media is volatile' Anshula also praised Janhvi and Khushi for how they have evolved into "two different individuals and strong women." She said, "They have entered into cinema when social media is at its most volatile when the trolls are louder than the praises that you get." "And they had to navigate that while having to navigate the grief of losing a mother. They have done it beautifully. They have shown me what life skills I need to work on."