Hema Malini sells 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹12.5cr

The apartments are situated in Andheri West, a prime residential area in Mumbai known for its upscale housing and vibrant social fabric. The locality is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor. Each apartment has a built-up area of 94.46 square meters (nearly 1,017 square feet) with a stamp duty of ₹31.25 lakh per deal and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Malini, who made her film debut in 1963, shot to fame with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Often called the 'Dream Girl,' she became one of Hindi cinema's most successful actresses during the 1970s and 1980s. Apart from her acting career, Malini is also an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed globally. She has been active in politics as well, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura.