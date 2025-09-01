Ian McKellen's 5 most iconic roles that defined his career

Ian McKellen is a legendary actor whose work on stage and screen is illustrious. Over the decades, he has portrayed multiple memorable characters that have stayed with audiences across the globe. His knack for playing different kinds of roles with such depth and sincerity has gotten him critical praise and an army of admirers. Here, we look at five iconic roles of his.

#1 'The Lord of the Rings' as Gandalf In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, McKellen played the role of Gandalf, the wise wizard who is pivotal in the quest to destroy the One Ring. His performance captured Gandalf's wisdom, strength, and compassion, making him an unforgettable character in cinematic history. They were praised by critics and proved commercially successful, raking in millions across the globe.

#2 'X-Men' as Magneto McKellen took on the iconic role of Magneto in the X-Men film series. As one of Marvel's most complicated villains, Magneto is extremely powerful but also deeply conflicted. McKellen's portrayal added layers to this complex character by making his motivations rooted in past traumas. The films were well-received by audiences globally for their engrossing storytelling.

#3 'Richard III' as Richard III In Richard III, McKellen essayed the titular role with brilliant finesse. Set in an alternate England with World War II-era aesthetics, this adaptation presented Richard's devious ambition through modernized settings. It kept the original dialogue from the Shakespearean text, which really struck a chord with the critics.

#4 'Gods and Monsters' as James Whale In 1998's biographical drama film Gods and Monsters, McKellen played the role of James Whale, the director behind classics like Frankenstein (1931). The performance earned him an Academy Award nomination. It explored themes like fading fame and the personal struggles artists face later in life. His portrayal struck a chord with audiences, resonating deeply with viewers.