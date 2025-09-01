'My first friend': Ankita Lokhande remembers late co-star Priya Marathe
What's the story
Actor Priya Marathe (38), who rose to fame with the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her co-stars Anurag Sharma and Usha Nadkarni had reacted to her demise, and now, Ankita Lokhande has penned an emotional note for her late co-star. In her Instagram post, she remembered Marathe as her "first friend from Pavitra Rishta."
Emotional tribute
'Losing her is a reminder that...'
Lokhande shared several pictures with Marathe and wrote, "Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang.. it always felt so wholesome when we were together." "She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days... never once missing to show up when I needed her." "Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile."
Career highlights
Marathe was known for shows like 'Kasamh Se' and 'Uttaran'
Lokhande concluded her post by writing, "Priya was the strongest; she fought every battle with so much courage." She added, "It breaks my heart to even write this." "So be kind...always. Priya, my dear...you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment.. Until we meet again... Om Shanti." Marathe was known for shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Tu Tithe Me, and Bhaage Re Mann.