'Felt unsafe': Sumona complains about Maratha protests, deletes post later

On Sunday evening, actor Sumona Chakravarti shared a distressing experience of her car being mobbed by Maratha quota protesters in South Mumbai. She took to Instagram to pen down a detailed note about the incident, but has since deleted it. To note, the protestors are demanding the inclusion of all Marathas in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for reservations in education and government jobs.

Incident details 'My car is blocked by a mob' In her now-deleted post, Chakravarti said, "12:30 this afternoon. I'm driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly, my car is blocked by a mob." "One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he's proving some sick point." "His friends banging on my windows, shouting 'Jai Maharashtra!' & laughing."

Safety concerns 'A complete mockery of civic sense...' Chakravarti further wrote, "No police. (The ones we saw later were just sitting, chatting, hanging). No law & order." "Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay, feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth." "Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping...doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense."

Vulnerability 'It's frightening when you realize that...' Chakravarti wrote, "But today, for the first time in years, in broad daylight inside the safety of my own car, I felt genuinely unsafe. Vulnerable." "And I suddenly felt lucky, lucky that a male friend was with me. I couldn't help but think, if I had been alone, then what???" "It's frightening when you realize that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds."